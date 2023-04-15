Witness: Lori Vallow said dead husband, kids were possessed

(NewsNation) — The murder trial of Lori Vallow continued Friday as her former sister-in-law took the stand and offered descriptions of Vallow’s cultlike beliefs and behavior.

Zulema Pastenes, the widow of Vallow’s brother Alex Cox, testified that Vallow said her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and her two children were possessed by demons. Lori Vallow has been charged in all three of their deaths.

She is currently on the trial for the murder of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were found dead in a shallow grave on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow’s current husband. Daybell has also been charged and will stand trial at a later date.

The case has garnered national attention, particularly because of the cultlike beliefs that Vallow and her husband held. They were part of a doomsday preparation group, and according to family friends, frequently described people as “zombies” or as having “light” or “dark” spirits.

The jury Friday also heard text messages and emails that indicated Lori was having an affair with Daybell before Charles died. Charles sent emails to both Daybell and his now-deceased previous wife, Tammy.

Text messages reveal Charles confronted Lori about the affair some two weeks before his death. He was shot and killed by Cox, who died of what police said were natural causes.

“You accused me of infidelity, but it’s you who has been having an affair. It keeps killing me, but maybe that’s your goal,” Charles said in one of the texts to Lori, NewsNation affiliate KTVX-TV reported. “The fact you will continue to go to the temple after all you’ve done shocks me. There really is something wrong with you. You have to be exposed for what you are.”

Testimony from a police detective Friday also centered around a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles took out. Prior to his death, he changed the beneficiary, assigning all of the money to his sister, Kay Woodcock.

Lori didn’t find out until after Charles’ death.

The trial is scheduled to continue Monday.