(NewsNation) — Fitbit data from Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Chad Daybell, indicates she had a healthy lifestyle — leading to more suspicions about her sudden death.

This and other details were heard Tuesday at the Idaho trial of Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell’s current wife, who is charged in connection to Tammy’s death. Vallow is also accused of killing her two kids because of the “doomsday” beliefs she and Chad Daybell shared. The children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and almost 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on Chad Daybell’s property.

While Chad Daybell is also charged in the three deaths, he and Vallow are being tried separately. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Tammy Daybell’s death in October 2019 was initially attributed to “natural causes,” but investigators grew suspicious after Chad Daybell married Vallow just two weeks later. Utah Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erik Christiansen testified earlier in the trial that Tammy Daybell’s cause of death was asphyxiation, KIVI-TV reported.

While investigating Tammy Daybell’s death, detectives subpoenaed info from her Fitbit. It showed police how many steps she walked each month for the year leading up to her death.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Det. Bruce Mattingly testified Tuesday that Tammy Daybell’s steps were a little below average for the first part of the year, but above average for the rest, the East Idaho News reports.

“Tammy was very active up until the time of her death,” Mattingly said, per the East Idaho News.

Also taking the stand was a family friend, Alice Gilbert, who worked with Tammy Daybell in the church of Latter-Day Saints. According to Court TV, Gilbert told the jury that she learned of Tammy Daybell’s death after her daughter, Emma, called her in tears.

A week after Tammy Daybell’s death, Gilbert asked Chad Daybell if she could come over, but he refused and came to her house instead, Court TV reported.

It was there that Chad Daybell told Gilbert he met the woman he was going to marry — and that her name was Lori Vallow.

Gilbert said she was shocked to learn this.

