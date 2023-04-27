Lori Vallow’s uncle: Killings were act of ‘pure evil’

(NewsNation) — Lori Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner has been in the courtroom this week, including Wednesday, when testimony revealed how one of Vallow’s two children died.

He believes their deaths were an act of “pure evil” carried out by Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell.

“If there’s anything beyond evil or beneath evil, both Lori and Chad are there,” he said Thursday on “CUOMO.” “No one has seen that much evil before personally, or very few people have in this life, I believe.”

Vallow is accused of killing her two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Daybell’s Idaho property in June 2020, nine months after they went missing.

The case has garnered national attention, particularly because of the cultlike beliefs that Vallow and her husband held. They were part of a doomsday preparation group, and according to family friends, frequently described people as “zombies” or as having “light” or “dark” spirits.

Prior to Monday, the last time Conner saw Vallow was some five years ago, when he says she was a completely different person. He and his wife visited Vallow and her then-husband Charles Vallow, who Lori is accused of conspiring to kill.

“(She was) an incredible mom … we were very impressed” at that time, Conner said. “I can’t see into anyone’s heart. I don’t know what was going on in her heart at the time, but what she has demonstrated obviously in the last three years is just a different picture, and that’s just evil.”

During the trial Wednesday, a corner revealed the cause of death for JJ: asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head and duct tape over his mouth. The cause of death for Tylee could not be determined because of severe decomposition and burns.

“That was the toughest part for me,” Conner said of hearing that testimony.

He told NewsNation earlier this week he wants justice for the family. He said Thursday that the case has been a “unifying story” all over the world.

“There are a whole lot of people going above and beyond to get justice for Tylee, JJ, for Tammy Daybell, for Charles Vallow, and it’s just unifying,” he said. “This tragedy is unifying a whole lot of people.”