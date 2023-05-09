(NewsNation) — The verdict for Lori Vallow, who is standing trial after being accused of killing her two youngest children, will be broadcast live from the Boise, Idaho, courtroom where her trial is tacking place.

Vallow faces charges in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, along with her husband Chad Daybell’s former wife, Tammy. While Daybell is also charged, the couple, who have pleaded not guilty, are being tried separately.

So far, live video has not been allowed for the trial, which started last month. However, Judge Steven Boyce ruled Tuesday that the verdict will be livestreamed from the court’s YouTube channel.

The case has gained notoriety nationwide, both for the severity of the crimes of which Vallow and Daybell are accused, and because of the “doomsday” beliefs the couple reportedly shared. Daybell followed “Preparing a People,” and reportedly took their teachings to an extreme. He would speak about “zombies” and “demons” possessing people, including Tylee and JJ, court testimony showed.

In court on Monday, former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart showed jurors texts between Daybell and Vallow that revealed that the two had a relationship while their spouses were still living. Texts by Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow that were reviewed by Hart spoke about Tylee and JJ’s “death percentages,” and relatives around them being “obstacles.”