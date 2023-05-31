Lori Vallow’s attorneys push for new trial  

(NewsNation) — The so-called “Doomsday Mom,” Lori Vallow, is pushing for a retrial despite evidence that led a jury to find her guilty on all six charges filed against her.

Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two youngest children, almost-17-year-old Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, 7. She was also found guilty of all other charges she faced, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of her husband, Chad Daybell’s, previous wife Tammy, and grand theft.

Vallow’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, filed a motion for a new trial, claiming Saul Hernandez, Juror No. 8, knew about evidence that wasn’t presented during the trial and that instructions given to the jurors were confusing, according to a report from East Idaho News.

Attorney Dave Aronberg told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that Vallow’s chances of a new trial aren’t likely.

“This is not to say she can’t win on appeal, but a new trial is a much higher burden. This judge is not gonna undo everything,” Aronberg said.

The sentencing for Vallow has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, according to court documents.