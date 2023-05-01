Expert: Lori Vallow’s hair found on tape stuck to her son’s body

FILE – A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 11, 2020. The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs involving “dark spirits” and “zombies.” On Monday, April 10, 2023, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — A piece of hair attached to an adhesive was tested and found to be a match for Idaho mom Lori Vallow, a DNA analyst told the jury at her trial Monday.

Vallow is accused of killing her two youngest children, and is also charged in connection to the death of her current husband, Chad Daybell’s, late wife. Her children, Tylee Ryan, who was almost 17, and JJ Vallow, 7, went missing in September 2019. Later, their bodies were found on the Daybell’s Idaho property.

The official cause of death for JJ is asphyxia from a plastic bag being put over his head and duct tape over his mouth, while Tylee was declared a victim of “homicide by unspecified means,” Ada County Coroner Dr. Garth Warren said Wednesday.

Earlier in the trial, KSL reports investigators said they sent a hair for testing that was found on the duct tape wrapped around JJ’s body.

On Monday, Keeley Coleman, a senior DNA analyst at Bode Technology in Virginia, testified that she received a hair attached to an adhesive, along with other pieces of evidence and three DNA profiles from Vallow, her former friend Melanie Gibb and Ryan the East Idaho News reports. The hair on the adhesive matched Vallow’s DNA, she said.

“The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion,” Coleman testified per the East Idaho News.