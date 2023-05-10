Should Lori Vallow have taken the stand?

  • Vallow, accused of killing two of her children, did not take the stand
  • Expert: She would've been subjected to a blistering cross-examination
  • Closing arguments are set for Thursday

Updated:
Lori Vallow

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation