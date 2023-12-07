Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to murder conspiracy charges in Arizona

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation . View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — “Doomsday mom” Lori Vallow, who was convicted of murdering two of her children, pleaded not guilty in Arizona Thursday on charges alleging she fatally shot her fourth husband.

During her brief appearance, Vallow said only her name and “not guilty.” A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.

Vallow is already serving a life sentence after an Idaho court found her guilty of her children’s murder in 2023.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little last month signed an executive agreement to extradite Vallow to Arizona to face the murder conspiracy charges.

In Arizona, Vallow will be tried on two charges of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at his home in a Phoenix suburb. The husband and wife were estranged, and Cox told police he acted in self-defense. He was never charged in the case and died later that year of what authorities determined were natural causes.

Earlier that year, Charles Vallow filed for divorce, contending in court papers that Lori Vallow believed herself to be a deity tasked with helping to usher in the biblical apocalypse.

The two were estranged but still legally married at the time of his death. Lori Vallow was indicted in 2021 for conspiring to kill him.

A second Arizona indictment was filed in 2022, charging Lori Vallow with conspiring to murder Boudreaux, her niece Melani Pawlowski‘s ex-husband.

Pawlowski and Boudreaux divorced in 2019 after 10 years of marriage. Boudreaux had only been living in his new rental home for two days in October of that year when someone driving a Jeep Wrangler shot at him outside the home.