Vallow grandparents: We hope to reunite bodies of JJ, Tylee

(NewsNation) — The body of JJ Vallow will be released to his “next of kin,” but his custody was shifted a few times when he was alive, complicating the matter.
Lori Vallow Daybell, the adopted mother of JJ Vallow and his sister, Tylee Ryan, was convicted of their murders in May. Lori’s husband Chad Daybell is also facing murder charges in the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, with his trial set to start in April 2024, per Court TV. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield exclusively Tuesday to discuss the dilemma facing the family. It’s still unclear if Tylee’s remains will be released from state custody.
“Right now we do have the word … JJ’s body is being released. And our family is working as we speak on making the arrangements and hoping that comes very soon,” Woodcock said. “Everyone is hoping for the immediate conclusion to this where we can put JJ to rest where he belongs, next to his daddy and hopefully soon next to his sister.”
“The last several years have been filled with pain and grief as we traveled this long arduous road. We have waited and prayed for this day for so long and are immeasurably relieved, That JJ will finally be laid to rest. We have spent the past days immersed in the memories of the love and happiness that JJ shined and continues to shine on our life.
As we reminisce in the joy that JJ filled our life with, our hearts ache for those that love JJ and share in the immense grief and loss of such a beautiful little man.
We are anxious to find out when Tylee too can be laid to rest. Our greatest wish is for JJ and Tylee to be celebrated for the joy and love they brought to this world and for them to finally rest in peace. Only then, will our hearts begin to heal.”the Woodcocks wrote in a joint statement posted to X