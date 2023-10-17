Vallow grandparents: We hope to reunite bodies of JJ, Tylee

(NewsNation) — The body of JJ Vallow will be released to his “next of kin,” but his custody was shifted a few times when he was alive, complicating the matter.

Lori Vallow Daybell, the adopted mother of JJ Vallow and his sister, Tylee Ryan, was convicted of their murders in May. Lori’s husband Chad Daybell is also facing murder charges in the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, with his trial set to start in April 2024, per Court TV. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock, joined NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield exclusively Tuesday to discuss the dilemma facing the family. It’s still unclear if Tylee’s remains will be released from state custody.

“Right now we do have the word … JJ’s body is being released. And our family is working as we speak on making the arrangements and hoping that comes very soon,” Woodcock said. “Everyone is hoping for the immediate conclusion to this where we can put JJ to rest where he belongs, next to his daddy and hopefully soon next to his sister.”