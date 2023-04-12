911 calls show fear and disbelief in Louisville shooting

Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(NewsNation) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, released 911 recordings and radio traffic from the day of a shooting at the Old National Bank that left five people dead and nine injured. The chilling calls, from inside and outside the bank, paint a picture of fear and panic as people report the active shooter incident.

The first caller reports seeing an active shooter at Old National Bank via a Microsoft Teams meeting at her branch office. She’s heard crying as she describes the shooter and tries to describe the location of the board room where the shooting was taking place.

“I seen somebody on the floor,” she tells dispatch when they ask if anyone was shot.

A second caller from the bank dialed 911 while hiding in a closet, reporting eight or nine people shot and “lots of blood.” She tells the dispatcher she knows the shooter and identifies him as a coworker. Gunshots are heard in the background as she speaks.

The third caller describes the shooter and identifies him, then tells dispatch to send people to the first floor immediately. He demands police get to the building immediately.

When the dispatcher tells the caller to stop yelling, he responds with “because y’all don’t f—ing answer!”

Some callers reached 911 from inside the bank, while others called from other locations. The fourth caller was at a nearby dentist and said someone from the bank came to her location saying that somebody had been shot.

The caller hands the phone over to a man who describes seeing the shooter come around a corner, firing around 15 rounds from a shotgun and saying around 14 people were in the room.

The fifth call comes in from the shooter’s mother, who reports her son has a gun and is headed to the bank. She tells dispatch he’s never hurt anyone and describes him as a “really good kid.”

“We don’t even own guns, I don’t know where he would have gotten a gun,” she tells the 911 dispatcher, before saying she’s getting the information from her son’s roommate.

911 advises her not to go to the bank because it’s not safe.

“Please, he’s not violent, he’s never done anything,” she says.

A sixth caller reports a man with an assault rifle, wearing a bulletproof vest as she was driving near the bank.

“I tried to call 911 but it kept going to voicemail, I guess?” she says, before asking if others have called because “I hope to God I’m seeing things.”

Recordings of radio traffic from EMS crews en route to the scene shows coordination as dispatch orders them to stage until the scene is secured. Two victims are reported as having already left the bank, including one injured officer being transported in a police car.

Two police officers, Nickolas Wilt and CJ Galloway, were shot. Wilt was hit in the head and remains in critical condition, while Galloway, who killed the shooter, was shot in the leg.

The shooter’s family has released a statement saying their son was being treated for mental health issues, but they had no indication he was capable of that level of violence.