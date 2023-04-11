Bodycam footage from Louisville shooting to be released Tuesday

Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

(NewsNation) — Body camera footage from the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, where multiple people died is set to be released Tuesday afternoon, the interim police chief said.

Five people died on Monday after an employee opened fire at Old National Bank. The shooter died after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel announced during a news conference that the body camera footage will be released, but didn’t give an exact time.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified by authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

The five who died in the shooting are Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64 and Deana Eckert, 57.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.