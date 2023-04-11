Who is Louisville rookie Officer Nickolas Wilt?

In this photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, from left, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Louisville Metro Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel pose for a photo, in Louisville, Ky., March 31, 2023. Wilt was shot while responding to a call where a bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace early Monday, April 10. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)

(NewsNation) — Officer Nickolas Wilt graduated from the police academy just 10 days before he responded to the Monday shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where he was shot in the head. Wilt remains in critical condition.

As a newly sworn-in officer, 26-year-old Wilt had been on the job for just a few days before the shooting, though he wasn’t new to public service. Wilt’s LinkedIn profile shows he served as an EMT and firefighter with several different fire and rescue departments in Kentucky, as well as working as an emergency dispatcher.

Friends and family of Wilt told local newspaper the Courier-Journal they weren’t surprised to learn that Wilt ran toward the gunfire and they’re proud of him. Wilt was one of two officers injured in the shooting, though the other officer has been treated and released.

On Monday morning, a 25-year-old employee of the bank opened fire, killing five and injuring nine. The victims were Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57. Barrick, Elliot, Farmer and Tutt died immediately after the shooting, while Eckert died on Monday night at a local hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel recognized the actions of Wilt and other officers on Monday.

“The act of heroism can’t be overstated. … They did what they were called to do. They answered that call to protect and serve,” she said.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Wilt remained in critical but stable condition on Tuesday morning.

“It’s looking hopeful,” the interim chief told WDRB-TV.

She said Wilt and other officers “unflinchingly” engaged the shooter at Old National Bank and stopped him from killing more people.