Louisville shooting: What we know about the victims

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation) — At least four people have died during a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Police say a bank employee identified as Connor Sturgeon opened fire at his workplace, Old National Bank, on Monday morning and livestreamed the attack.

Investigators say shots were still being fired once they arrived on the scene along East Main Street, not far from Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said, “The suspect shot at officers. We then returned fire and stopped that threat.”

Police identified those killed in the shooting as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

Joshua barrick, 40

According to his LinkedIn profile, Barrick worked as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Banking for Old National Bank. He had worked there since last August.

THOMAS “TOMMY” ELLIOT, 63

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Governor Andy Beshear’s friend who died in the shooting was also a close friend of his identified as Tommy Elliot.

“One of (the victims) was Tommy Elliott, a very good friend of mine and of the governor’s,” Greenberg told reporters.

WDRB reports Elliot served as Old National Bank’s senior vice president and was well known in Democratic circles throughout the state. The outlet says Elliot worked as a member of Mayor Greenberg’s transition team last year and chair of Gov. Beshear’s 2019 inaugural committee.

“Today, I’m hurt and I’m hurting, and I know so many people out there are as well. We lost four children of God today, one of whom was one of my closest friends,” Gov. Beshear said at a news conference. “Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become Governor, gave me advice on being a good dad. He’s one of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

JULIANA FARMER, 45

Farmer worked as a Commercial Loan Specialist at Old National Bank, according to her LinkedIn profile.

JAMES TUTT, 64

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tutt worked as a Market Executive for the Southern Region of Old National Bank. He had more than three decades of experience in commercial banking. Tutt was a native of Frankfort, Kentucky.

At least nine people were hurt in the shooting. University of Louisville Hospital said they are treating nine people, including three Louisville Metro Police officers. Out of the nine hurt, the hospital says three patients, including one officer, are in critical condition; three patients are still being treated for non-life threatening injuries; and three patients have been treated and released. Five of the nine patients are being treated for gunshot wounds.

At least two different churches in Louisville are holding vigils Monday evening in memory of the Louisville shooting victims. Christ Church United Methodist is gathering in their sanctuary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a candlelight vigil. Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church is holding a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. in the plaza in front of their sanctuary.

As the community mourns, FBI Louisville created a website to collect tips, images and videos related to the shooting. Tips can also be called into 502-574-LMPD.