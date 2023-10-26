Maine Shootings: Timeline of what happened

LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — Police in Maine are searching for 40-year-old Robert Card after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday, killing at least 18 people.

Col. William Ross of the Maine State Police spoke with reporters Thursday morning. Here’s what we know.

The following timestamps are Eastern time.

6:56 p.m. – Police received a call about a man shooting in Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Authorities have also referred to the venue by its former name, Sparetime Recreation.

7:08 p.m. – Multiple 911 calls came in about an active shooter inside Schemengees Bar, about four miles south of the bowling alley.

Lewiston police and other local law enforcement responded to the scene.

“As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving, very fluid scene and a very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were heading into,” Ross said.

8:00 p.m. – Police released a photo of the shooter to the media.

8:06 p.m. – State police urge Lewiston residents to shelter in place and remain indoors.

9:26 p.m. – Police received a call identifying the man in the photo as 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine.

9:56 p.m. – Local authorities located a white Subaru belonging to Card at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon, Maine.

10:55 p.m. – Lewiston Police Department officially names Card a person of interest in the shooting

Early Thursday morning: Maine State Police expand the shelter-in-place advisory to include the nearby town of Bowdoin.

Thursday afternoon: State Police expanded the shelter-in-place order to include Androscoggin County and northern Sagadahoc County while they search for Card.

Thursday night: Police surround a home in Bowdoin and make commands like “Robert Card, come outside with your hands up!” and “Robert, you are under arrest. Come out of the house. Hands in the air!” Police presence began to thin out around 9:30 p.m. ET.

As of Thursday evening, Card is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous, Ross said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Maine State Police tipline at 207-213-9526.

So far, eight of the victims have been identified, and their families have been notified. Authorities are trying to figure out the names of 10 others.

There’s an arrest warrant out for Card, who’s been charged with eight counts of murder. That number is likely to grow as the other victims become known, Ross said.

Police have confirmed seven people were killed at the bowling alley; one woman and six men.

Eight others were killed at the bar, all men. Three others died at nearby hospitals, according to Ross.

This story will be updated as more information is available.