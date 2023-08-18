QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping and brutally beating a sex worker after the two had intercourse on a rooftop in Queens Sunday, authorities said.

Jerson Vasquez, 23, allegedly raped, strangled, punched, and pounded the woman’s head into a concrete wall in the building on 93rd Avenue in Jamaica, prosecutors said. Vasquez responded to the woman’s sex ad on the Facebook marketplace and the two had sex before the alleged attack, according to court records.

The defendant paid the victim $150, authorities said. After they had intercourse, Vasquez allegedly turned violent.

He allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, choked her, and sat on top of her while slamming her head into the ground, prosecutors said. Vasquez then allegedly raper her.

The defendant took his money back and was caught on surveillance video leaving the building, authorities said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital for back and head injuries, including bleeding, swelling, and bruising. The woman needed staples to her head, face, and neck, prosecutors said.

Vasquez was charged with rape, robbery, assault, strangulation, and patronizing a person for prostitution, according to court records.

“The charges portray a brutal and dangerous sexual predator. We will seek justice for the victim of this horrific attack,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.