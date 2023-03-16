Man arrested in Microsoft exec’s murder married to victim’s ex-wife

Fernandez Saldana is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, child abuse and conspiracy to commit murder, officials announced Thursday. (Photo: Orange County)

(NewsNation) — A second arrest has been made in the killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, who was gunned down as his child looked on last year.

Investigators have now charged Bridegan’s ex-wife’s new husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, in connection with his death. Fernandez Saldana is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, child abuse and conspiracy to commit murder, officials announced Thursday.

Henry Tenon was first charged in the case. Back in January, investigators said: “We know Tenon did not act alone” and later identified Fernandez Saldana as once being a landlord to Tenon. They say Fernandez Saldana is the single link between Bridegan and Tenon.

Bridegan was ambushed and killed in front of his then-2-year-old son last February after getting out of his car to move a tire out of the road in Florida.

Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten Bridegan, told NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin last August that the ex-wife and her husband were the only ones she knew of who had an issue with her husband.

She spoke out about the case Thursday.

“Justice for Jared will not be stopped, and we will not be silenced. We know there’s still a long way to go before all those responsible are truly held accountable, but today’s a very significant day for our family.”

Authorities have not provided a motive for the crime, but said Bridegan and his ex-wife had been arguing over finances and custody of their children.

Tenon entered a guilty plea Thursday morning. Part of the plea agreement is for Tenon to testify truthfully against those he worked with in Bridegan’s killing. Fernandez Saldana was arrested in Orlando and has been transported to the Orange County Jail.

