Man sentenced to 48 months for arson at Seattle LGBTQ+ nightclub

(NewsNation) — A Washington man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for a hate crime in connection with the arson of a Seattle LGBTQ+ nightclub in 2020.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Kalvinn Garcia, 26, of Sedro Woolley, will serve 48 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Garcia set a dumpster on fire in the alley behind Queer/Bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. He was arrested shortly after and told officers it angered him to see a sign that said “queer.”

According to court documents, Garcia told officers, “I think it’s wrong that we have a bunch of queers in society.”

Garcia told a stranger he intended to trap and hurt people inside by setting the fire. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 100 people were inside at the time the fire was set.

“Mr. Garcia admitted to setting the fire in an effort to hurt people based on his own bias,” said FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge Richard A. Collodi. “No person in the United States should fear for their safety based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. I am proud of the continued work of the FBI and our partners in protecting the civil rights of all people.”