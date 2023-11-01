Man indicted for defacing 3 New York City synagogues in less than 48 hours

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A 21-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly defacing three New York City synagogues and one Jewish volunteer ambulance with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Lenny De La Rosa was charged with four counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree as a hate crime in connection to a series of acts in the Upper East Side of Manhattan that spanned less than 48 hours in mid-August, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents allegedly started on Aug. 12, when De La Rosa wrote “Jesus Saintzzzz” on a synagogue near East 85th Street and Lexington Avenue. Then, on Aug. 14, he allegedly wrote “DEAD RIIP” on a glass display in front of a synagogue near East 79th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“Synagogues are sacred places where everyone should be able to practice their faith safely. We will not allow our houses of worship to be violated by hateful acts and we do not tolerate bias and antisemitism,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

About 30 minutes later, he allegedly wrote “Dead B-P” on the side of a Hatzalah ambulance near East 85th Street and Lexington Avenue. He allegedly wrote the same message on the front of a third synagogue at East 82nd Street and Lexington Avenue about five minutes later, according to court documents.

De La Rosa was arrested two days later after an officer recognized him from a wanted flyer.