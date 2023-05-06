Man pleads guilty to hate crime charge in Colorado church arson

LOVELAND, Colo. (NewsNation) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime charge after throwing Molotov cocktails at a church, setting it ablaze.

Darion Ray Sexton, 22, admitted to setting the fire on the evening of Jan. 19. He told investigators his intention was to destroy the church due to its “religious character,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Protecting religious freedom and observance is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack houses of worship and target religious communities.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 21.

Sexton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.