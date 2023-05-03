Man sentenced for ‘brutal’ beating at Hell’s Angels clubhouse

(KRON) — A Solano County Hell’s Angels member was sentence Tuesday on weapons charges following an investigation into a “brutal” beating at the Hell’s Angels Vallejo chapter clubhouse, officials announced.

In October 2021, court documents said Michael Mahoney, 30, of Fairfield, with other Hell’s Angels members, was involved in a beating of two members of a different motorcycle club—considered a subordinate club of the Hell’s Angels—for apparently breaking some Hell’s Angels rules.

During the investigation, officers executed a search warrant of Mahoney’s home and said they found several firearms including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off and a Sears & Roebuck 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off to approximately 12.75 inches in length. The shotgun had not been registered properly, officials said.

Mahoney was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for possessing a firearm with an obliterated or altered serial number and possessing an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.