Search for armed man in La Verne unsuccessful, suspect remains on the loose

Police urged residents of one neighborhood in La Verne to stay inside their homes while they searched for an armed suspect Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from LVPD, police were “actively” searching for an armed suspect in the area surrounding Damien Avenue and nearby streets, namely Palomares Avenue, Bonita Avenue and Wheeler Avenue at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

An hour later, La Verne police provided another update, saying that the search area has been narrowed to the Damien High School campus. K9 units were still searching in and around the school as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

“Residents may leave the perimeter [listed in the initial post] but no one may enter,” authorities said.

Eventually, by 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the search for the suspect was terminated without locating him. He remains at large as of 3 p.m.

He was described by authorities as a Black man wearing a white shirt with a black and white striped hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

La Verne police say that the suspect is being sought for felony domestic violence and weapons related charges.

“Residents in the area may resume normal activity but are reminded to remain vigilant,” LVPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Flores with the La Verne Police Department at 909-596-1913.