Manhunt underway in Vermont after former college dean killed

(NewsNation) — A manhunt is underway in Vermont after a former college dean and spouse of a Pulitzer Prize winner was found dead on a hiking trail

Honoree Fleming, 77, was found on a trail near Vermont State University Castleton, where she previously worked as a dean.

Her body was discovered less than an hour after she was believed to have entered the Delaware and Hudson Road trail for her daily walk. She was killed by a gunshot to the head.

Vermont State Police have not released the names of any suspects, though they are seeking a person of interest who is described as a white male with short red hair (not dark hair as previous reports stated), who is approximately 5’10” and was last seen wearing a dark gray tee shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Police said this person is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are urging the public to stay alert for suspicious activity.

Detectives have received more than 200 tips from the public and have been interviewing possible witnesses, according to the latest update from officials. A portion of the trail remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case should contact authorities at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Detectives are specifically looking to speak with anyone who was on the trail on Oct. 5 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and are also asking for any footage from surveillance or game cameras taken on the afternoon or evening of Oct. 5.