Maryland fugitive wanted for Christmas Eve murder arrested

Updated:

Michael Crawford (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Maryland fugitive wanted for the fatal shooting of a man on Christmas Eve was arrested on Tuesday in West Haven, according to U.S. Marshals.

Michael Crawford, 52, of Maryland, was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, on the 900 block of Ritchie Road in the District Heights area of Prince George’s County.

Kevin Simmons, 53, of District Heights, was found shot inside a home. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police issued a warrant for Crawford’s arrest, charging him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree assault, use of a firearm by a felon, reckless endangerment and carrying a loaded handgun.

Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Fugitive Taskforce. U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force and West Haven Police Department found Crawford hiding inside a home on Gregory Lane in West Haven, officials said.

Crawford was taken to the West Haven Police Department, where he will be held pending extradition to Maryland.

Crime

