Mayors agree: Partisanship slows progress on crime prevention

(NewsNation) — As cities across America look for ways to reduce crime, three mayors agree the goal can’t be achieved without setting politics aside.

The conversation was part of a NewsNation town hall Monday night focused on crime in America; mayors and law enforcement personnel fielded questions about what they’re doing to protect their communities.

Toledo, Ohio Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says that as a city executive, his job isn’t to worry about politics, but rather solve problems.

“We don’t have the time or the inclination to be partisan, to be ideologues,” Kapszukiewicz said.

Little Rock, Arkansas, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. echoed the sentiment, saying it’s the job of a mayor to “move from platitudes to policy in action.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, if you’re a Democrat or if you’re an independent, it’s a both/and approach,” he said.

Democrats have come under fire since the summer 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd for supporting policies that would divert funds from police departments.

However, Kapszukiewicz and other Democratic mayors who participated in the town hall said police funding is a vital component of protecting communities.

“I think what you’ve heard here is Democratic mayors breaking from party orthodoxy in a great way,” Kapszukiewicz said.

Hartford, Connecticut, Mayor Luke Bronin rejected altogether the idea of a Democratic Party orthodoxy that seeks to “defund” the police.

“I think most Americans believe … that you can support the police and have accountability for the police, that you can work to prevent crime and invest in prevention, and you can make sure that you are holding accountable people who are committing acts of violence against other people in your community,” he said. “Those things aren’t in tension with each other, you can do both of those things.”