Men used stolen car to steal another vehicle 10 hours later

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — Police are searching for the robbery crew who held up at least two people and stole their cars.

Two more robberies were reported in the same area, and the last robbery happened at 10 p.m. Wednesday night. An alderman says the men committed the robbery using a car stolen from a robbery that took place earlier in the day.

The robbery took place just before noon in Lincoln Park near Wayne and Webster when a woman was seen walking her dog when a blue Honda SUV pulled up

“The guy jumped out of the car so fast and all I remember is this big gun he’s holding it sideways in the face and he’s holding it sideways. He says give me your purse, give me your purse, give me your purse or I’ll kill your dog,’ said Diana Dejacimo.

She handed over her purse and the man took out her car key. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect stealing her SUV while his partners took off in a blue Honda SUV which is also believed to be stolen.

Alderman Brian Hopkins says that consequences for crimes like this have been minuscule and that it should change.

Hopkins, whose ward cover parts of Lincoln Park, says Dejacimo’s SUV was then used to commit the robbery near Saint Paul and Damen about 10 hours later.

Police reported two additional robberies happening within the same time span and in the same general area. Hopkins has been fighting for more license plate cameras to be put up citywide in an effort to stop suspects from committing multiple robberies in the same stolen car.

“In fact, it had been programmed into the database that would trigger a hit through the license plate character readers,” Hopkins said.

The 46-year-old victim in Wicker Park was pistol whipped by one of the suspects and gave up his wallet, keys and car, which was stolen. As for Diana, this is her last winter in Chicago. Her lease is up this summer.

“I’m done. It’s sad, I love the city, I love Chicago, but I just don’t feel it’s safe,” Dejacimo said.

The last victim was taken to the hospital, but is reportedly in good condition.