Mexican gang member arrested in Texas: CBP

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas arrested a man affiliated with the Sureno 13 gang.
Border Patrol agents encountered migrants near the Rio Grande at a ranch northwest of Laredo on Thursday, after processing, one of them was identified as a 31-year-old Mexican national Joani Hernandez-Hernandez.
According to CBP, Hernandez-Hernandez has an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for violent crime/drugs/machine gun and interference with commerce by threat or violence and several immigration violations.
Hernandez-Hernandez is being held pending processing for felony re-entry.