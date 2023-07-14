Mexican gang member arrested in Texas: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in South Texas at an international bridge on Thursday on charges relating to a dog attack-caused death. (CBP Photo)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas arrested a man affiliated with the Sureno 13 gang.

Border Patrol agents encountered migrants near the Rio Grande at a ranch northwest of Laredo on Thursday, after processing, one of them was identified as a 31-year-old Mexican national Joani Hernandez-Hernandez.

According to CBP, Hernandez-Hernandez has an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for violent crime/drugs/machine gun and interference with commerce by threat or violence and several immigration violations.

Hernandez-Hernandez is being held pending processing for felony re-entry.