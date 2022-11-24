Mexican prosecutors issue warrant in Shanquella Robinson’s death

(NewsNation) — Mexican prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for a friend of a North Carolina woman, Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas last month.

Mexican officials Thursday called Robinson’s death the result of “a direct attack, not an accident.” While officials did not name the suspect, they reportedly said she is a U.S. citizen and that they were working on extradition proceedings with their country’s attorney general and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The 25-year-old woman arrived in Mexico in late October with a group of friends, but was found dead at their rental property within 24 hours of her arrival. The autopsy report showed Robinson had a broken neck and her spine was cracked.

The original police report and death certificate gave conflicting information about how and when Robinson died. Each of the people who were with Robinson in Mexico had a different story.

“They didn’t call us until the very last minute, and then on top of that, they said the maid found her,” Salamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, told NewsNation affiliate WJWZ. “No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway.”

New video evidence showed Robinson was brutally attacked by another unidentified woman on the night of her death. The U.S. State Department had originally told WJZY that Mexican authorities believe there’s no clear evidence Robinson was murdered, but Salamondra Robinson is convinced there is more to the story.

“I want everything to come out because I want the truth. I want to know what happened to my child and I want justice done, so I want all the videos to be released, everything out there, release it,” she said.