Mexico arrests 1 more in connection to Americans’ kidnapping

(NewsNation) — Mexican authorities have arrested another person in connection with the kidnapping of four Americans earlier this year.

José Angel is being charged with aggravated kidnapping, the Tamaulipas Attorney General of Justice said in a news release.

Angel is accused of taking part in the kidnapping on March 3 in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros, just across the southern U.S. border. The four Americans were taken after gunman opened fire on the minivan they were traveling in.

The Americans were reportedly going to Mexico for a medical procedure and got caught in the crossfire between two armed groups, Mexico’s president said at the time. Two of the people in the group died, and the other two were held captive for days.

Shortly after the survivors were returned to the United States, Mexico’s Gulf Cartel claimed it turned over five of its own members behind the kidnapping and killings. The men were left handcuffed with an apology note, which was signed “Scorpions,” the name of a separate faction.

Prosecutors later announced charges against five people.

The Americans were found after an anonymous tip led authorities to a remote shack where they were being held, the Associated Press reported at the time, citing Mexican investigative documents.

Inside the shack, the documents said, Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.