Michael Burham search: Police want to talk to drone operators

(NewsNation) — Police in Pennsylvania said Friday they want to speak with drone operators who were in the area the day of Michael Burham’s escape.

Burham has been on the run since July 6 when he used a rope made of bedsheets to rappel from the roof of the Warren County Prison in Warren, Pennsylvania. He was being held on kidnapping and arson charges and is also the prime suspect in a Jamestown, New York, homicide.

Authorities have been investigating whether a drone seen near the prison before Burham’s escape could be connected. Pennsylvania State Police clarified at a news conference Friday that they are looking for “multiple” drone operators who may have information.

NewsNation confirmed with a man who lives next door to the jail that he was flying a drone and spoke with investigators, but he said he has been cleared of any suspicion.

Police say there are others out there they would like to speak with.

Burham has been described as “survivalist” with military training, and police released a photograph Thursday showing a stash of supplies they believe is connected to Burham.

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.