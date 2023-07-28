Michigan physician convicted in immigration scheme

Vehicles enter a border checkpoint as they approach the Mexico border at the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Ysidro Port of Entry at the US Mexico border on February 19, 2021 in San Diego, California. – The Biden administration plans to slowly allow 25,000 people with active cases seeking asylum into the US previously enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols program, known as “Remain in Mexico,” with community organizations testing for Covid-19 and providing hotels to quarantine migrants upon arrival during the pandemic. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Dr. Muhammad Awaisi, a Pontiac, Michigan-based physician was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of five charges related to creating fraudulent medical documents to help immigrants get their U.S. citizenship.

The evidence in the case showed Awaisi conspired with a local psychologist named Firoza Van Horn to create the medical documents.

Those documents were designed to benefit citizenship applicants who wanted medical waivers to fulfill a requirement that allows them to bypass a requirement that demonstrates they have knowledge of the English language and pass the citizenship test.

Awaisi conducted false medical diagnoses to aid the scheme, and he also wrote unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances including an opioid drug.

“Our country proudly celebrates those who immigrate to the United States and work hard to meet the citizenship requirements. Dr. Awaisi’s fraud is an affront to all those honest immigrants as well as to his most basic ethical requirements as a physician,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Van Horn had already plead guilty to conspiring with Awaisi and is awaiting sentencing.

“The defendant’s actions show a blatant disregard for our country’s legal process for citizenship and the oath he made as a physician,” said Devin J. Kowalski, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.