Michigan school shooter to be sentenced Friday, faces life in prison

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation) — A Michigan teenager who killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021 could be sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole on Friday.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, could be sentenced to life in prison in Oakland County court on Dec. 8, according to Judge Kwamé Rowe. The judge announced the decision in September after hearing from experts who clashed over Crumbley’s mental health and witnesses who described the tragic day in 2021 in sharp detail.

Although unlikely, a shorter sentence for Crumbley is also possible because of the shooter’s age at the time of the shooting. Rowe could order a shorter sentence — anywhere from 25 years to 40 years at a minimum — that would eventually make him eligible for release by the state parole board.

Survivors and families will also be able to share their stories with the judge on Friday about how the shooting affected their lives.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all 24 charges of murder, terrorism and other crimes. First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for adults in Michigan. But the shooter was 15 at the time, and the judge had the option of choosing a shorter term that would mean an eventual opportunity for freedom.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Crumbley and his parents met with school staff on the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one checked his backpack for a gun and he was allowed to stay.

Crumbley then killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling later that day. Six students and a teacher were also wounded.

The shooter’s lawyers had argued that he was in a devastating spiral by fall 2021 after being deeply neglected by his parents, who bought a gun and took him to a shooting range to try it. A psychologist, Colin King, described him as a “feral child.”

However, Dr. Lisa Anacker, a psychiatrist who evaluated the shooter at a state psychiatric hospital, said he was not mentally ill at the time of the shooting, at least under strict standards in Michigan law.

Crumbley’s parents have been in custody since shortly after the shooting, unable to afford a $500,000 bond. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

James and Jennifer Crumbley haven’t had any contact with their son for nearly two years, though all three are being held at a suburban Detroit jail. A judge turned down a request by the parents to leave jail and attend their son’s sentencing. They will, however, be able to watch his sentencing from inside the jail.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin said Crumbley deserved an opportunity for parole someday after his “sick brain” is fixed through counseling and rehabilitation.

“Even if the defendant changes, and he finds some peace and some meaning in his life beyond torturing and killing, does not mean that he ever gets the right to live free among us,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said while arguing for a life sentence on Aug. 18.

There is no dispute that the shooter kept a journal and wrote about his desire to watch students suffer and the likelihood that he would spend his life in prison. He made a video with his phone on the eve of shooting, declaring what he would do the next day.

“I’m sorry the families have to go through this,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.