Military classified document leaker will remain behind bars until trial

TOPSHOT – This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

(NewsNation) — A 21-year-old accused of leaking classified military documents will remain behind bars until his trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking classified documents onto a Discord server in one of the most consequential military leaks in years.

Prosecutors argued for Teixiera’s detention while he awaits trial, arguing that he is an ongoing security risk. Court filings included new allegations that Teixiera had been reprimanded on two separate occasions for accessing classified information that did not relate to his job.

His supervisors reportedly admonished him in September and October 2022 for allegedly taking notes on classified information and doing “deep dives” into classified intelligence. Prosecutors say those warnings didn’t stop Teixiera.

That has raised questions about why he continued to have top-secret clearance. The Pentagon responded by citing multiple investigations into the issue.

“As you mention there were reports filed by others in his unit citing these violations and so what didn’t happen when that sort of what the report will uncover,” said Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

A few months later, in December, Teixiera boasted about sharing more military secrets on a Discord server. He posted: “I don’t care what they say I can or can’t share, the information I give here is less than half of what’s available.”

Teixeira is accused of disclosing real-time battlefield locations in the Ukraine war, information that could be used by Russia. The documents also included revelations about U.S. spying, which have ruffled feathers with allies.

Prosecutors also argue Teixiera is violent, having discovered a cache of weapons in his room and that he once posted online about wanting to kill people in a random shooting.

Lawyers for Teixiera argued he should be released, citing the fact that he surrendered calmly when apprehended and that although he knew investigators were looking for him, he chose not to flee.