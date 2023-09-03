Minnesota prison on lockdown as 100 inmates refuse to comply

BAYPORT, Minn. (NewsNation) — Minnesota’s largest close-security institution for adult males has been put on an emergency lockdown as an estimated 100 inmates refuse to comply Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC).

The prisoners inside Stillwater prison have refused to return to their cells, causing all DOC personnel to retreat from the common areas of the housing unit, KSTP reported.

However, two correctional officers remain inside the unit’s secure control area, Bring Me The News reported. The DOC said the officers trapped inside are safe and in communication with the facility’s command personnel.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and the situation is “currently stable,” multiple reports say.

The agency has activated its Crisis Negotiation Team and deployed its Special Operations Response Team “out of an abundance of caution,” DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman said.

Additional state personnel have also been dispatched to the scene, including extra police, firefighters and other emergency response teams, CBS News reported.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back later for the latest updates.