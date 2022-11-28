Missing Cleveland woman found shot, killed in Pennsylvania 

A Cleveland, Ohio, woman who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in Pennsylvania.

Adrianna Kiri Taylor, 23, was found unresponsive in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue on the night of Nov. 24, NewsNation affiliate WJW reported. She had been shot in the head, officials said on Sunday.

“She was always good to be around, had a good attitude, and was really funny. Just made the best of everything,” her cousin Eshli Taylor told WJW.

Taylor’s family said they last had contact with her on Oct. 8 and told Cleveland police she was living with her boyfriend when she went missing, WJW reports.

As the weeks passed without hearing from Taylor, her family began to worry.

“That is what I was going through. Like, where is she? What are they doing to her? I was praying that we found her alive, I was praying that,” her aunt Terri Taylor said.

Police reported her missing on Nov. 13. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide on Sunday.

“If anyone knows anything, report it to the police. Just report it because if it was your child, your cousin, your niece, you would want somebody to do the same,” her aunt said.