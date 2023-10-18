Missouri cop pleads not guilty in alleged trunk-or-treat shooting

(NewsNation) — A Missouri police officer charged with firing shots during a trunk-or-treat event pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.

Matthew McCulloch, 39, made his initial appearance in a Clayton, Missouri, courtroom Tuesday and answered “Yes, judge” when the judge spoke to him. McCulloch’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on McCulloch’s behalf, NewsNation affiliate KTVI reports.

McCulloch faces 11 counts for firing about a dozen shots into the air at a trunk-or-treat event on Sunday afternoon. He’s also facing charges including endangering the welfare of a child, making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon, according to KTVI.

According to court documents, McCulloch told people at the event that, “You are all going to die.”

No one was injured during the event. Authorities said others at the event tackled McCulloch after he fired the shots and held him down until police got there to arrest him.

McCulloch is a St. Louis County police officer and the son of longtime former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch. He was off duty during the event.

McCulloch is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

During the initial court appearance, the judge set a bond reduction hearing for next Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told KTVI that McCulloch is on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.