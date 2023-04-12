Mother, 3 children dead after murder-suicide in North Carolina, police say

Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and her three children are dead following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:54 a.m. when they were told about a shooting on Brookhill Drive.

Officers forced their way into the home and found Ethel Syretha Steele, 40, of Winston-Salem, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her children, ages 9, 12, and 14, were also found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell Nexstar’s WGHP they didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary this morning, but that all changed when a call came in around noon reporting a shooting that killed four people.

“This happened in my neighborhood. You don’t want to see this. You see this on the news, and … it is another neighborhood. For it to happen here in our neighborhood, is very concerning. It’s close to home,” said Angela Terrill, a neighbor.

Police say there was no threat to the neighborhood, and they were not searching for any suspects.

