Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher to be sentenced

(NewsNation) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia earlier this year will be sentenced today for a second time.

Deja Taylor faces up to five years in prison on felony child neglect charges. This is the latest case holding Taylor accountable for the shooting which left her son’s first-grade teacher wounded.

Taylor did not pull the trigger, but prosecutors say she is liable for what happened.

She has taken full responsibility for her son’s actions and could face up to five years in prison. However, prosecutors are expected to seek a 6-month sentence.

The child’s mother is already serving a 21-month sentence related to the shooting. She pleaded guilty to using marijuana while owning a firearm.

In January, Taylor’s son shot his first-grade teacher with his mother’s gun. Prosecutors have not charged the 6-year-old.

This leads many attorneys to believe the charges will set a precedent for similar cases going forward that involve parents’ guns getting into their children’s hands.

“If you have the privilege of owning a handgun, then you have the responsibility of making sure that handgun is out of the reach of a child. That it’s put in a gun safe, that it’s kept unloaded and that no child can have access to that handgun,” Larry Friedman, an attorney at Friedman and Fieger, said. “Certainly not have access to it. Certainly not put it in a school bag. Certainly not take it to school, and certainly not threaten other children with that gun.”

Taylor’s attorney said he hopes the judge doesn’t sentence her to more time, saying the 21 months should help her receive the “rehabilitative services available” for her substance abuse and mental health issues.

Mercedes Colwin, a trial attorney and legal analyst, suggested that the judge may be lenient with Taylor due to her battling mental health issues and being compliant.

However, Colwin did say parents should always put their firearms away to ensure their children can’t access them and commit a crime.

As for the 25-year-old teacher shot, Abby Zorner, she said she has suffered permanent damage. She also said she lost her passion for working with children and filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district.

Zorner alleges the district knew of the 6-year-old’s history of violence and ignored the warning signs.

The 6-year-old is now being taken care of by his great-grandfather and is going to another school. He is also getting assistance with his mental health.