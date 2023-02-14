Police search for motive in Michigan State University shooting

LANSING, Mich. (NewsNation) — Police continue to search for a motive in the Michigan State University shooting that left three students dead and five other students injured when a gunman opened fire in two academic buildings on the Lansing campus.

MSU Police Deputy Chief Chris Rozman identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, who has no known ties to the university.

McRae, described as a Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap, was found dead at approximately 11:35 p.m. ET from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off-campus in the city of Lansing hours after the shooting began, Rozman said. Shortly after the suspect’s picture was released to the public, a caller’s tip helped identify the suspect.

This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety show a suspect whom authorities are looking for in connection with multiple shootings at the university late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety via AP)

Rozman said they will release the names of the victims later on Tuesday once their families have been notified.

The five injured MSU students transported to Sparrow Hospital remain in critical condition Tuesday morning, some with life-threatening injuries. Four of the five patients required surgical care, Interim President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital Dr. Denny Martin said.

“It’s too early on in their course to give any kind of prognosis at this point,” Martin said.

The shooting began at 8:18 p.m. ET at Berkey Hall, Rozman said. The police response was “overwhelming” and officers arrived within minutes.

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon said that the community was accustomed to responding to large-scale events and have been trained to respond in a coordinated manner.

Two MSU students were found dead at Berkey Hall, along with some injured students who were transported to the hospital.

Police then received reports of a shooting at the student union building, which is adjacent to Berkey Hall. A third victim was found dead at the student union building, Rozman said. Berkey and the student union were the only buildings where shootings occurred.

Rozman said no threats had been made against the campus in the days preceding the attack.

“Many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Last night, a lot of kids on this campus made those calls. They worried for their lives and for their friends.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said she can’t believe she’s doing another press conference for another school shooting just 15 months after the Oxford High School shooting where 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley killed four students in Oxford Township, Michigan.

“I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later,” she said. “I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools.”

Bacon said that his daughter attends MSU, and last night she was the one who reached out to him asking if he was safe. He said there’s nothing worse than having a child check on a parent to make sure they are safe.

Michigan State University President Teresa Woodruff said resources will be available to students and faculty at the Hannah Center, starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, to help them through this time.

All campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours as police continue to investigate, police said.

The FBI and Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety have asked people to share any videos or images of the active shooter incident with them to help with the investigation.