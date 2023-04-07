Mourners gather for funeral of slain Florida toddler, mother

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Funeral services will be held Friday for a St. Petersburg mother and her toddler found murdered last month.

Taylen Mosley, 2, and his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, were victims in an alleged double murder that happened on March 29. St. Petersburg police said Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, was accused of killing the mother and his son after they celebrated Mosley’s 21st birthday.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes at the funeral Friday, which is being held at noon at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg.

According to a St. Pete police affidavit, Jeffery was stabbed more than 100 times in her apartment on 4th Street last week. Police were called to the apartment for a welfare check the next day. That’s when they found Jeffery dead and Taylen Mosley was missing.

Police launched a massive search for the missing toddler, who was found dead in the mouth of an alligator the next day, police said.

Mosley has been charged with both Taylen and Pashun’s deaths and is in the Pinellas County Jail. He pled not guilty to two counts of first degree murder.