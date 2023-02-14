MSU freshman describes lockdown during deadly shooting

EAST LANSING, MI (NewsNation) — Bergen Loeprich, a freshman at Michigan State University, spent hours sheltering in place after a shooting on campus Monday night.

Active shooter drills have been a reality for Loeprich, and he said they prepared him well.

“It prepared us well, but it was still tough to go through. It was real now,” Loeprich said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.” “We were all speechless. … Some of my friend were being escorted through fields. It felt weird that there was actually a shooter out there trying to kill us.”

43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae was identified by authorities as the suspected gunman who opened fire in two academic buildings on the campus of MSU, killing three and leaving five critically injured.

