Alex Murdaugh pressed on finances, drug abuse

(NewsNation) — The prosecution continued questioning disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh about the financial crimes he is accused of, leading to some testy exchanges between the two on Friday.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his son, Paul, 22 and Maggie, 52 in June 2021 on their sprawling hunting estate called Moselle, roughly 70 miles west of Charleston, South Carolina. Prosecutors say he shot them to death to deflect attention from the imminent revelation of a decade of financial crimes.

Murdaugh, 54, chose to take the stand in his own murder trial on Thursday. During the trial, he denied killing his wife and son, though he admitted he lied to police about the last time he saw them.

In addition, Murdaugh is held without bail on charges that range from stealing from clients to tax evasion.

On Friday, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked about the amount he stole in the year 2019 alone- Murdaugh confirmed that number was $3.7 million, the most he’d stolen up to that point.

Waters also questioned Murdaugh about what he used the money for, and whether he would use stolen money to pay back people he owed.

“I have never disputed since I was confronted on Labor Day weekend (2021) that I took money from my clients —” Murdaugh said, before Waters interrupted him to say, “We’ve gone through that.”

“Well, but you keep asking me about that,” Murdaugh said. “I have stolen money that did not belong to me, that I misled people to do it, people I care about, still care about a lot of them, that I love and still love and I misled them to do it and I was wrong.”

Criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona, who has also been a prosecutor, said on “Morning in America” Friday that for Murdaugh, there’s “no going back now.”

“The one thing that we do know… is that even if he’s found not guilty, in this case, he will definitely be found guilty of those financial crimes based on those admissions during direct examination, and also cross-examination,” Villalona said. “So he’s going down for that.”

“He basically just walked himself into jail on all of those financial crimes,” Jesse Weber, an attorney and anchor for the Law & Crime Network, told NewsNation. “It’s an interesting strategy — ‘I’m going to admit to all of the illegal stuff I’ve done.'”

However, saying he is guilty of those financial misdeeds was something Murdaugh had to do to gain credibility with the jury, Villalona argued.

Along with Murdaugh’s financial issues, his addiction to opioids was also detailed for the court Friday.

How many pills Murdaugh used ended on several factors, he testified, including how strong the pill was.

“I would have been taking anywhere from 1,500 milligrams maybe to maybe 1,000 milligrams or 1,200 milligrams on a day I didn’t take as much or didn’t have as much,” Murdaugh said. “Most days were more than that, and many days would be more than 2,000 milligrams a day.”

That’s about 60 pills a day, Murdaugh confirmed, but there were days that he took more or less than that.

Because of his drug use, Murdaugh testified, his family had been watching him “like a hawk” for years. The month before they died, his wife found pills in Murdaugh’s computer bag, and Paul talked to his dad about it.

His drug addiction, Murdaugh said Thursday, was the reason why he lied to law enforcement, as it made him paranoid and distrustful of state agents.

Murdaugh originally told police he had been visiting his ailing mother in another town and was not near Moselle before the killings. But several witnesses previously said they heard the former attorney’s voice, along with his wife and son’s, on a cellphone video taken at kennels on their priority minutes before Maggie and Paul’s deaths.

On Friday, Waters asked why he did not say anything about this before now. Murdaugh argued that he tried to meet with the prosecutors’ office, but did not get an opportunity to.

“You were begging for a meeting, but you admit information was never conveyed that you wanted to change your story after multiple interviews with law enforcement about what happened that night, including the most important fact of all, which is when the last time you supposedly saw your wife and son alive was,” Waters said.

In response, Murdaugh said he doesn’t know “exactly what was conveyed or not to you, because I wasn’t part of that.”

But the prosecution insisted, still, that Murdaugh wasn’t being truthful about lying to police.

“You, like you’ve done so many times over the course of your life, had to back up and make a new story that kind of fits with the facts that can’t be denied,” Waters said.

“That’s not true,” Murdaugh said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.