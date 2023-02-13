Alex Murdaugh cries in bodycam footage night of killings

Warning: Some viewers may find these videos disturbing

(NewsNation) — Newly released bodycam video shows Alex Murdaugh sobbing as he talks to officers the night his wife and son were killed.

Deputies on Tuesday released redacted bodycam video from the night officers responded to the crime scene where prosecutors say Murdaugh allegedly killed his wife and son.

Murdaugh, a disbarred South Carolina attorney, is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021 on their sprawling hunting estate roughly 70 miles west of Charleston. Prosecutors allege Murdaugh shot them to death to deflect attention from the imminent revelation of a decade of financial crimes.

The footage, recorded by first responders on June 7, 2021, shows Murdaugh, 54, telling investigators he found the bodies of his wife and youngest son.

Murdaugh is visibly emotional and can be heard saying “they’re dead, aren’t they.” At one point, Murdaugh is seen on the phone, telling police he’s talking to his brother.

At another point, Murdaugh can be told telling officers that he has an early idea as to why Paul and Maggie were killed.

“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck months back. He’s been getting threats, most of it’s been benign stuff we didn’t take serious,” Murdaugh says, sobbing.

Jurors saw the bodycam footage at the beginning of the trial but the edited footage was not released by the court until Tuesday. Bodycam footage was released last month showing investigators searching the hunting lodge the day after the murder.

The trial continued into its 14th day on Monday. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

You can view the bodycam footage below:

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.