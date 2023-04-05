Love letters sent to Alex Murdaugh while behind bars

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield read from love letters sent to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh while he is serving time in the deaths of his wife and son.

“I am unable to get you off my mind,” writes “Lacie” in one of the letters.

She continues, “While I don’t know Maggie or Paul I can assume that they are so proud of you for how you have handled yourself, been honest and proclaimed your innocence in hopes they would find the actual person who did this to your family.”

This comes as Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has also received love letters.

“There’s something about a dangerous man that can be appealing to some women,” psychotherapist Robi Ludwig said during an appearance Wednesday on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

