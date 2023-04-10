Alex Murdaugh relocated to McCormick Correctional Institution

(NewsNation) — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been moved to McCormick Correctional Institution on the Georgia-South Carolina border, NewsNation has exclusively learned.

The prison includes both a general population wing and a “special management” wing for inmates who may be in protective custody, according to prisonpro.com.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has declined to publicly disclose the location of the maximum security prison where Murdaugh has been incarcerated.

Murdaugh was found guilty earlier this year of killing his wife and son on their South Carolina property in June 2021. Prosecutors alleged at trial that Murdaugh carried out the killings to distract from the impending revelation he stole millions of dollars from his legal clients.

Murdaugh’s defense lawyers are appealing his conviction.