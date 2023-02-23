Alex Murdaugh denies killing wife, son; says he lied to authorities

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son as he testified at the trial for their double murder Thursday.

“I didn’t shoot my wife or my son at any time, ever,” he said.

However, Alex Murdaugh did admit lying to law enforcement about the last time he saw Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, saying he did so because of his addiction to opioids. The now-disbarred attorney originally told police he had been visiting his ailing mother in another town, and was not near his Colleton County, South Carolina property, before the killings.

However, several witnesses said they heard Murdaugh’s voice, along with his wife and son’s, on a cellphone video taken at kennels on their property, minutes before Maggie and Paul’s deaths.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations and circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” he said, adding that this caused a distrust of state agents. “It could be anything that triggered it. It might be a look somebody gave me, it might be a reaction somebody had to something I did. It might be a policeman following me in a car.”

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021 on their sprawling hunting estate roughly 70 miles west of Charleston. Prosecutors say Murdaugh shot them to death to deflect attention from the imminent revelation of a decade of financial crimes.

“I am going to testify. I want to testify,” Murdaugh told the judge in court before taking the stand Thursday.

During testimony, Murdaugh said after his initial lies to authorities, the fibbing continued.

“What a tangled web we weave,” he said. “Once I told my family, I had to keep lying.”