Attorney on Murdaugh sentence: ‘Alex will never see the light of day’

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh received two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son.

Authorities say Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were fatally shot at the family’s hunting estate in 2021.

Attorney Eric Bland says Murdaugh’s “lifetime of criminal activity” culminated with the murders and that the jury would not let Murdaugh pull “one last con.”

After sitting through a six-week trial, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning their guilty verdict, which Bland called a “resounding rejection” to the defense.

Murdaugh’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the guilty verdict within the next 10 days.

In the video above, watch the full conversation between Bland and NewsNation Prime’s Natasha Zouves.