Buster Murdaugh files police report after being followed by ‘the media’

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh’s verdict is read at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife Maggie and son Paul. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (NewsNation) — A few days after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced for the murder of his wife and son, Buster Murdaugh filed a police report.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report, Buster contacted police after being made aware of a photo of him, published in the New York Post, inside his Hilton Head home.

He told police that him and his girlfriend Brooklynn White reviewed Ring camera video where they saw a a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger at 6:39 p.m. on March 4.

Police advised Buster that the Sheriff’s Office would add extra patrol to the residence and to contact them if they noticed any new suspicious activity.

Soon after, White contacted police, stating they were being followed by “the media” in a grey Chevrolet SUV.

Police stopped the suspicious vehicle for “speeding” and making an “improper lane change.” The driver, who did have a camera bag in the passenger seat, was warned for a traffic violation and released.

Prosecutors took more than a year to charge Alex Murdaugh with murder, but they ultimately decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Authorities said Paul Murdaugh, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun, each round loaded with a different size shot, while Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was struck with four or five bullets from a rifle. A crime scene report suggested both victims were shot in the head after initially being wounded near dog kennels on the Murdaughs’ sprawling rural property.

Alex faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge.