Clerk in Murdaugh trial accused of plagiarism

(NewsNation) — The South Carolina law clerk accused of jury tampering in the Alex Murdaugh trial has been accused of plagiarizing parts of her book.

Rebecca Hill allegedly plagiarized a BBC writer in her book “Behind the Doors of Justice.” Hill co-authored the book with Neil Gordon, who publicly accused her of plagiarism and announced they would be unpublishing the book and ending sales. Gordon also said he would not work with Hill again.

Gordon discovered the similarities after a Freedom of Information Request from reporters resulted in the release of Hill’s emails by Colleton County. Those emails reportedly showed she had given herself bonuses in violation of South Carolina law.

The text Hill allegedly copied was from unpublished work mistakenly sent to her by the reporter, who said the confusion came about because she had an editor whose first name was also Rebecca and had sent her draft to the wrong person.

Several sections of text in Hill’s book are similar to the draft, which the reporter asked Hill to delete. Gordon said Hill admitted to lifting the text because of pressure from deadlines.

Murdaugh’s lawyers accused Hill of jury tampering, saying the clerk told jurors “not to be fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony, an accusation she denies. A judge ruled Murdaugh could request a new trial after the jury tampering allegations.

Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. The case captured the nation’s attention for its dramatic twists and turns, including allegations that Murdaugh hired a hit man to kill him, as well as the family’s connection to other suspicious deaths.

The former South Carolina attorney is also serving prison time for financial crimes, having pleaded guilty to numerous charges involving the theft of money meant to go to his clients.

In a statement, Hill’s lawyers said the clerk was sorry for what they called a “lapse in judgment” and had apologized to the reporter.