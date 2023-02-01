LIVE: Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial picks up Wednesday

(NewsNation) —Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial on Wednesday is expected to begin with the state questioning Britt Dove, the cellphone data analyst for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Murdaugh is currently standing trial on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle, while Paul, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels on the property.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, Dove went over information from Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone.

Dove told prosecutors about a flurry of activity starting at 8:49 p.m. on Maggie Murdaugh’s phone, where the orientation changed from portrait to landscape and back several times, and the camera turned on for one second. According to the Associated Press, Maggie Murdaugh’s health app recorded 59 steps, but the activity ended at 9:06 p.m.

When Dove takes the stand Wednesday morning, it could lead to another piece of key testimony, the Associated Press reports — a video made by Paul Murdaugh at the kennels about four minutes before he stopped using his cellphone where his father’s voice can be heard.

On Tuesday, a state agent insisted he heard a possible confession from Alex Murdaugh, although defense attorneys argued against this assertion.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident,” Murdaugh said, “I did him so bad” as he sobbed and spoke to state agents during an interview three days after his wife and son were killed. The defense, however, said Alex Murdaugh had said “They did him so bad.”

Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.