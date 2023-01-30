Watch live: Alex Murdaugh trial day four

(NewsNation) — Week two of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins on Monday, and it’s expected to be a revealing day in the courtroom.

This week, Murdaugh’s defense team is expected to contradict much of what the prosecution laid out last week.

Specifically, SLED Agent Melinda Worely is expected to be cross-examined. She was responsible for filing much of the evidence collected in the case. Attorneys expect it to be a long and grueling cross-examination.

Last week, emotions ran high. Alex Murdaugh cried in the courtroom as his son, Buster Murdaugh, reacted from the audience.

Key evidence in the case so far includes water found near Paul Murdaugh’s body, tire tracks and footprints, which may hold important clues as to the identity of the murderer.

Other evidence includes a Snapchat video taken by Paul Murdaugh near the time of the murders. Alex Murdaugh is allegedly in that video, although he said he was not at the scene at the time of the murders.

The prosecution has asked the judge to summon a Snapchat representative to testify in the trial.

Viewers also got a glimpse of Alex Murdaugh’s reaction to police once they arrived on scene, which included him crying.

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the murders and, if convicted, faces life in prison.

It’s not clear yet who will take the witness stand next, but the trial is expected to last another two weeks.